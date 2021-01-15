Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

VREX opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.04 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

