ScPrime Market Cap Hits $4.00 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $16,833.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,661,229 coins and its circulating supply is 31,977,618 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

