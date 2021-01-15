Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.04. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.