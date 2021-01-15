Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 159.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

