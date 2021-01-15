Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $3.41. Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 18,795 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

