Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

STRNY stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

