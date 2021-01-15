SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

SHSP stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. On average, analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 25.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

