Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

