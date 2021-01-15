Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 166,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD opened at $127.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.