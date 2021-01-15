Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

