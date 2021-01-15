Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $284,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.