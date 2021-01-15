Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,528 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,528 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

