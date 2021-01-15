Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 10,137 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 68,928 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.