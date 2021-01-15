Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

SHOP stock traded down $20.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,178.86. 1,173,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,029.92. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.