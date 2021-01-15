Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.98 million and a P/E ratio of 27.67. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,095 ($27.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.83.

In related news, insider Mark P. Nicholls acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,483 ($1,937.55). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,110 shares of company stock worth $1,620,660.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

