Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of AJIT opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of £109.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 760.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.95. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 456 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

