Short Interest in AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Declines By 36.5%

AA plc (OTCMKTS:AATDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AATDF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. AA has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on AATDF shares. Berenberg Bank raised AA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

