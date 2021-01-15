Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Decreases By 30.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $69,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $180,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,631. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

