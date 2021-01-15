Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rises By 54.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

