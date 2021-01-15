Short Interest in Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Decreases By 43.9%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 22,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $931.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.