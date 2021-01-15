Short Interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Increases By 308.5%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 308.5% from the December 15th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CATB traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 2,082,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

