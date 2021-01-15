Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Expands By 53.5%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 568,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TSPCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB upgraded Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Shares of TSPCF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.