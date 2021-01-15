Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases By 159.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.
About Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
