Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Expands By 109.7%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $26.09 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

