Short Interest in GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Declines By 77.5%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GTGDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456. GT Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.
About GT Gold
