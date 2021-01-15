Short Interest in GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Declines By 77.5%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTGDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,456. GT Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

