Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rises By 187.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $82.90 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

