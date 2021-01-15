Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Expands By 288.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 288.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

