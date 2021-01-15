Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Expands By 131.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

XT stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.