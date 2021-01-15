Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Grows By 46.0%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.