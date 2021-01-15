Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Drops By 74.1%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Minerco stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 331,636,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,823,844. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Athena Brands, Inc, develops, produces, markets, and distributes a portfolio of specialty beverages in the United States. It offers VitaminFIZZ, a vitamin enhanced lightly sparkling water in lemon-lime, mango-orange, strawberry-watermelon, black raspberry, strawberry lemonade, and coconut-pineapple flavors; and VitaminCreamer, a vitamin fortified creamer, as well as coffee, French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha under the COFFEE BOOST brand.

