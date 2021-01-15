Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Expands By 296.3%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

MMSMY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

