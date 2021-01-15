Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Increases By 175.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGUUF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

