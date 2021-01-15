Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rises By 294.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 294.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

