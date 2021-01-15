Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Increases By 172.7%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the December 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.49.
Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile
