Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Increases By 172.7%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,200 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the December 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.49.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

