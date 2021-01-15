Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expands By 321.0%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a growth of 321.0% from the December 15th total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SQNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 1,334,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,970. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.