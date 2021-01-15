Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 102.8%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. SGS has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get SGS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.