Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Expands By 102.8%

Jan 15th, 2021

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. SGS has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

