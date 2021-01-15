Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Decreases By 51.2%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.33 on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

