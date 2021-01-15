Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Declines By 34.1%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, creates, publishes, and distributes digital games in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Its games portfolio include Call of War, a browser based World War II strategy game; Conflict of Nations: Modern War, a browser based strategy game; eRepublik, a browser based multiplayer online game; Gemstone IV and Dragonrealms, a browser based fantasy games; Goodgame: Big Farm, an online farming strategy game; Goodgame: Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, an online farming strategy game for mobile; Goodgame: EMPIRE, an online strategy game for browser; Goodgame: EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, an online strategy game for browser.

