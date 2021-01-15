Short Interest in Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Increases By 100.0%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of WAKE stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

