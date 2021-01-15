Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declines By 72.2%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 140,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,895. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $126.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

