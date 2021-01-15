SIBCoin Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $481,366.18 and $1,688.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,146.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.46 or 0.03145802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00390337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.61 or 0.01322260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.22 or 0.00557440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00424307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00282616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020036 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,917,887 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars.

