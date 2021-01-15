Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.15. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 27,666 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of -0.27.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Siebert Financial worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

