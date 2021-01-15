Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.15. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 27,666 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of -0.27.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.21%.
About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
