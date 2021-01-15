Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (SGRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $22.54.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.