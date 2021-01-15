SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The stock has a market cap of £392.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.21.

Get SIG plc (SHI.L) alerts:

About SIG plc (SHI.L)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.