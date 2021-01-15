SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.
Shares of SHI opened at GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The stock has a market cap of £392.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.21.
About SIG plc (SHI.L)
