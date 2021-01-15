Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after acquiring an additional 514,003 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $213.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

