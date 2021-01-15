Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $40.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SIG opened at $41.39 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 131.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

