Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 179.3% in December

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Main First Bank raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

