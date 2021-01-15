Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 13,232 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 214.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

