Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMEV opened at $0.00 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

