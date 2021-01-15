Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) vs. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Financial Review

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Roku’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roku $1.13 billion 47.05 -$59.94 million ($0.52) -804.73

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku.

Risk & Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Roku 1 7 15 0 2.61

Roku has a consensus price target of $280.80, indicating a potential downside of 32.90%. Given Roku’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Roku -10.28% -19.43% -9.63%

Summary

Roku beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, brand sponsorships, and audience development campaigns; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name, as well as subscription and billing services. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

